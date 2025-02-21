Azerbaijan's Khankendi to tap into market with locally sourced fabrics (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI , Azerbaijan, February 21. The Khankendi Garment Factory is set to start producing fabric made from local cotton materials, Afet Telmangizi, head of the public relations department of the Service for Reconstruction, Construction, and Management in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

Telmangizi noted that the total investment in the project amounts to 11 million manat ($6.4 million).

"Currently, 5.5 million manat [$3.2 million] has already been invested, and industrial cooperation is underway to secure raw materials for the factory. Once the factory operates at full capacity, a production line will be established for manufacturing fabrics from local cotton. In total, 800 jobs will be created. At the initial stage, 300 people who have undergone professional training have been employed," she explained.

Since the factory's operations began, approximately 50,000 t-shirts have been produced. This year, production of 924,000 t-shirts is planned. Looking ahead, the factory aims to produce between 3-5 million units of various knitwear products annually, some of which will be exported.

The Khankendi Garment Factory, a joint venture between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, is opening new avenues for the development of the light industry and strengthening the traditional bonds of friendship, brotherhood, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The inauguration of the plant took place via video link during the COP29 event in Baku last November, which was attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.