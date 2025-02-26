Azerbaijan's liberated territories pay tribute to Khojaly victims (PHOTO/VIDEO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, February 26. A moment of silence was observed at 17:00 (GMT+4) across Azerbaijan, including in the cities of Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, to commemorate the victims of the Khojaly genocide on February 26, Trend reports.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide - one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century - was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

