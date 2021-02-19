Azerbaijani delegation visits TANAP office in Ankara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani delegation headed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov visited the office of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) in Ankara on February 19, Trend reports.

TANAP General Director Saltuk Duzyol made a presentation on the project's activities.

During the meeting, Ali Asadov noted that the project was implemented thanks to the will of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey and it is important for both countries.