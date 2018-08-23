Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan ink Declaration on Strategic Co-op

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 23

Bilateral documents have been signed following the Turkmen-Kyrgyz talks held at the highest level in Ashgabat on Aug. 23, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed the Declaration on Strategic Cooperation, Strengthening Friendship and Trust between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion with respect to income taxes, an agreement on trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, a Memorandum of Understanding on the main principles of cooperation in the field of transport and an agreement on cooperation in the prevention and liquidation of emergency situations were signed at the intergovernmental level.

The Turkmen and Kyrgyz foreign ministries adopted a program of cooperation for 2019-2020. An agreement on cooperation between the unions of industrialists and entrepreneurs of the two countries was signed.

Fraternal relations were established between the cities of Ashgabat and Bishkek, which is enshrined in an agreement between the administration of the Turkmen capital and the mayor’s office of the Kyrgyz capital.

In addition, a plan was adopted to implement a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of agriculture signed by the relevant agencies in Bishkek in 2015, as well as a program of cooperation in the field of archives for 2018-2020.

The agreement on cooperation was signed by the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography and the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan.

