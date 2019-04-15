India to import Azerbaijani wool via Azexport website

15 April 2019 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

NaT IN, a large wool importer in India, will buy Azerbaijani wool through the Azexport internet portal, Trend reports referring to the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.

As part of the business visit of the NaT IN director in Baku, a meeting was held with the directors of the leading Azerbaijani sheep wool producers (Farhad-91 LLC and Drujba LLC), whose technical indicators of fiber thickness are 25-29 and 29-34 micron.

During the meeting, a primary agreement was concluded between the Indian company and Azerbaijani producers for the supply of 5,000 tons of Azerbaijani sheep wool to India.

The Indian company NaT IN, for over 35 years, has been importing wool to India from such countries as New Zealand, Syria, Greece, Spain, Italy, Egypt, as well as from other 17 countries.

The Azexport website was created in accordance with the presidential decree "On creating a single database of goods produced in Azerbaijan" dated September 21, 2016.

The objective of the website, which is managed by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, is to provide information about products of Azerbaijani origin and provide a profitable platform for their sale in foreign and domestic markets.

---

