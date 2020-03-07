Azerbaijan's investment attractiveness increasing

Business 7 March 2020 11:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's investment attractiveness increasing
Uzbekistan reduces oil import & production
Uzbekneftegaz reduces diesel fuel prices
Epsilon obtains gas inflow from Nazarkuduk-10 well in Uzbekistan
Small-scale power plant to be commissioned in western Iran Oil&Gas 11:56
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to follow path of stability and this is key thing for investors Politics 11:54
Afghanistan's confirmed coronavirus cases rises to four Other News 11:43
President Ilham Aliyev: First of all, Azerbaijani investors should invest in Azerbaijan Politics 11:39
Iran's export of mineral material reaches $10B Business 11:31
Uzbekistan reduces oil import & production Oil&Gas 11:29
Iran's currency rates for March 7 Finance 11:16
Volume of diary product exports via customs of Iran’s Mazandaran province revealed Business 11:09
President Ilham Aliyev makes remark to Head of District Executive Authority: You put up a map and think that your job is finished. Children will come here, but what will they understand from this map? (VIDEO) Politics 11:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 11:04
Azerbaijan's investment attractiveness increasing Business 11:03
President Ilham Aliyev makes remark in connection with place names: These territories are historically ancient Azerbaijani lands. Write them in Azerbaijani the way they are Politics 10:53
China's February forex reserves fall to $3.107 trillion Other News 10:40
Tehran - most coronavirus-infected in Iran Iran 10:36
Uzbekneftegaz reduces diesel fuel prices Oil&Gas 10:30
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:28
Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange inviting Azerbaijani companies Finance 10:03
Georgia to cover travel expenses of its citizens in Italy after suspending direct flights Georgia 09:59
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:58
China's Jan-Feb trade surplus with U.S. falls to $25.37 billion Other News 09:52
Epsilon obtains gas inflow from Nazarkuduk-10 well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 09:45
OPEC+ ‘no deal’ is psychological blow for market, says WoodMac Oil&Gas 09:43
Iran's Isfahan Oil Refinery repairs its turbines Oil&Gas 09:43
China January-February yuan-denominated exports slump 15.9%, imports down 2.4% Other News 09:35
Iran's Shahid Tondgoyan petrochemical company to go "green" Oil&Gas 09:27
Turkey increases export to BSEC countries Turkey 09:24
EBRD to finance construction, reconstruction of Uzbek roads Construction 09:23
11 dead in road accident in eastern India Other News 08:55
Three more Azerbaijani citizens test positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran Azerbaijan 08:42
Kazakhstan's medical products manufacturer looking to export goods to Russia Business 08:14
5.2-magnitude quake hits 23km ESE of Buenos Aires, Costa Rica Other News 08:06
Aeroflot to reduce number of flights to Italy, South Korea, Vietnam over slumping demand Russia 07:35
Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals, including king's brother Arab World 06:55
South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, total to 6,767 Other News 06:19
Iranian short films to be screened in Sweden Society 05:30
Policeman killed, 5 injured in suicide bombing near U.S. embassy in Tunisian capital Other News 04:50
Biden says his U.S. presidential campaign has raised about $22 million in five days US 03:57
Peru confirms country's first case of COVID-19 Other News 03:11
Brazil mudslides death toll rises to 31 Other News 02:23
Erdoğan to visit Brussels to discuss visa, refugees and Customs Union with EU officials Turkey 01:35
Death toll from Lassa fever rises to 132 in Nigeria Other News 00:51
Morgan Stanley shifts staff to London Heathrow site to counter virus Europe 00:15
Islamic State attacks Kabul gathering, killing at least 32 Other News 6 March 23:29
Coronavirus infections pass 100,000 as outbreak wreaks financial havoc World 6 March 22:41
U.S. House panel faults FAA review of Boeing 737 MAX, plane design failures US 6 March 22:20
Consequences of coronavirus for world economy Economy 6 March 21:32
Azerbaijan’s Ulduz chocolate factory expands range of confectionery products Economy 6 March 20:51
Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad-2 winery talks about plans for 2020 Business 6 March 20:39
Azerbaijan’s SAB company to expand range of sausages Business 6 March 20:26
Azerbaijani energy minister holds several important meetings in Vienna (PHOTO) Economy 6 March 20:11
ADB predicts economic slowdown in developing Asian countries Finance 6 March 19:49
Georgia to help farmers to install anti-hail systems Business 6 March 19:33
USAID launches new agricultural program in Georgia Business 6 March 19:10
Georgian government imposes restrictions on crossing of border Transport 6 March 18:59
Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance company launches new campaign on comprehensive car insurance Economy 6 March 18:46
Turkey increases export of ready-made clothing Turkey 6 March 18:43
National Bank of Georgia talks about inflation rate in country Finance 6 March 18:41
Number of tourist visits from Azerbaijan to Georgia increases Transport 6 March 18:38
Azercell congratulates all ladies in representation of female athletes (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 6 March 18:30
Turkey's export figures on leather goods revealed Turkey 6 March 18:24
Coronavirus cases rise to 45 in Greece after group trip to Israel, Egypt Europe 6 March 18:22
Two British Airways staff test positive for virus, have been isolated Europe 6 March 18:20
Share of transactions with state securities down in Azerbaijan Finance 6 March 18:20
Number of coronavirus infections tops 100,000 globally Other News 6 March 18:19
BEST OF INDIA - Biggest Exclusive Indian Product Trade Show to be organized in Baku (PHOTO) Other News 6 March 18:13
Iranian family put in quarantine in Baku Society 6 March 18:02
Central Bank's short-term notes put up on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 6 March 18:01
Kazakhstan quarantines people arriving from South Korea Kazakhstan 6 March 18:00
PetroChina suspends some gas contracts as coronavirus hits demand Other News 6 March 17:59
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of mortgage bonds Finance 6 March 17:58
Turkmenistan, Morocco sign number of bilateral documents Business 6 March 17:50
New risk management system to be introduced in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector Finance 6 March 17:50
Uzbekistan cancels state regulation of cotton production Uzbekistan 6 March 17:40
Kazakhstan Railways to gradually modernize its cars fleet Transport 6 March 17:34
Project under development to improve road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijani districts Transport 6 March 17:31
Global oil & gas industry deals down in value Oil&Gas 6 March 17:22
Iran to allow import of cars, mostly hybrid ones, since late March Business 6 March 17:20
Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds allocated to combat coronavirus Politics 6 March 17:15
Turkey - Uzbekistan trade turnover up in January Turkey 6 March 17:14
Turnover of Baku Stock Exchange on repo transactions increases Finance 6 March 17:06
Kazakh oil extracting company Ozenmunaygaz opens tender to rent pumps Business 6 March 16:57
Shareholders of Azerbaijani Gunay Sigorta insurance company to distribute company's profit Economy 6 March 16:57
Turkish State Railways reveals projects set for implementation in 2020 Turkey 6 March 16:49
Georgia increases cement imports from Azerbaijan Business 6 March 16:47
Georgia cuts cigarette exports to Azerbaijan Business 6 March 16:47
Indonesia confirms two more coronavirus cases, total four Other News 6 March 16:41
Kazakhstan’s National Bank talks financial market conditions amid coronavirus spread Business 6 March 16:41
Germany reports 134 new coronavirus cases Europe 6 March 16:40
Batumi port discloses volume of cargo transportation to/from Azerbaijan Transport 6 March 16:28
People with coronavirus symptoms in Azerbaijan resist quarantine, try to evade supervision Society 6 March 16:25
Norwegian Air plummets on liquidity worries as virus spreads Europe 6 March 16:15
ADB talks scenarios of coronavirus effecting Kazakhstan's economy Business 6 March 16:07
Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship Arab World 6 March 16:05
Oil dives more than 3% after Russia rejects steeper OPEC+ cut Oil&Gas 6 March 16:02
OPEC oil cut deal in trouble as Russia still not on board Oil&Gas 6 March 16:00
EBRD continues to actively invest in Uzbekistan's economy Finance 6 March 15:58
Which country can block OPEC’s new deal? Oil&Gas 6 March 15:54
Azerbaijan's Xalq Bank greatly increases share of deposits in foreign currency Finance 6 March 15:49
Turkey increases export of furniture, wood Turkey 6 March 15:46
Uzbekistan begins privatization of its banks Finance 6 March 15:46
