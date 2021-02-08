Russia cancels restrictions on import of tomatoes from some Kazakh enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision will cancel restrictions on the import of tomatoes into Russia from a number of the Kazakh enterprises from February 9, 2021, Trend reports citing the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance.

The list includes "Eurasian Green Product" company (Almaty region), "Ecoculture Fields" company (Almaty region), "Enigma-Invest" company (Almaty region), "BPBAPK" company (Almaty city) and "TD Arna" company (LST Market, Almaty region).

The decision was made on the basis of information from the Committee of State Inspection in the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the quarantine phytosanitary measures carried out in relation to tomatoes which are produced by these companies and the measures which are taken by the competent department to prevent the import and export of products infected with the tomato brown rugose fruit virus from Republic of Kazakhstan.

These vegetables will be supplied under the guarantees of the State Inspection Committee in the agro-industrial complex of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The import of tomatoes and bell peppers from Aktobe and Almaty regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been banned since January 18, 2020 because tomato brown rugose fruit virus was revealed in the products, in respect of which the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision introduced a temporary quarantine phytosanitary measure.