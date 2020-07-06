Discussions held on long-term energy sector dev't strategy in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

The initial project of the "Long-term development strategy of the energy sector of Azerbaijan" was reviewed, the structure and individual sections analyzed, Trend reports referring to the country’s Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, issues related to the development of the project were discussed with the participation of the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

“Necessary points were noted to be reflected in the project. Comparisons were made with the existing strategies of other countries in the relevant field. It was noted that the strategy provides for the long-term development in the energy sector to be based on the supply security, economic efficiency and sustainable development,” the ministry said. “The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global energy sector, as well as its compliance with strategic documents on the country's economic development should be also taken into account in the long-term strategy of development of the energy sector.”

The elaboration of this document was assigned to the Ministry of Energy by Azerbaijan's President Order No 1209 dated May 29, 2019 “On accelerating reforms in the energy sector of Azerbaijan”.

