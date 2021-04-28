Another sponsor of Turkmenistan’s forum on attracting investments in oil, gas sector identified

Oil&Gas 28 April 2021 22:07 (UTC+04:00)
Another sponsor of Turkmenistan’s forum on attracting investments in oil, gas sector identified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

ARETI International Group (Russia) was revealed as another sponsor of the International Forum on Attracting Investments in the oil and Gas Sector of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Nebit-Gaz electronic newspaper.

The upcoming forum will increase the knowledge of potential investors about new investment projects in the oil and gas industry and gas chemistry, will contribute to the optimization of oil and gas production in mature fields, as well as to the activation of the development of fields in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.

The forum will be held from May 12 through May 13 in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan).

Two more sponsors (Dragon Oil company and China National Oil and Gas Corporation) have been revealed earlier.

In Turkmenistan, ARETI is the operator on Block 21 of the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea on the basis of a Production Sharing Agreement.

The block has two structures: West Erdekli and South Erdekli. The company reports that the studies have confirmed the high prospects of the studied structures for hydrocarbons, classifying them as unique.

As earlier ARETI told Trend, Participation in Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan XXV International Conference helps representatives of the ARETI International Group to gain new useful experience, as well as establish mutually beneficial contacts.

"In this regard, the oil and gas conference of Turkmenistan is a truly significant event for all participants in this market," the company said.

As a long-standing partner of Turkmenistan, the company traditionally sponsors this conference every year, the company said.

---
