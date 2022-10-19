Greece to consider increasing gas imports from Azerbaijan in future - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Greece fully supports the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Piperigkos told Trend October 19.

“Within the memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan and the EU on doubling gas supplies to Europe we are looking forward to enhance our cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector. We are positive about all the opportunities regarding this,” he said.

The ambassador noted that the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is a milestone project within the scope of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

“This pipeline connects us more and more. Of course, we will consider increasing the supply in the future,” he added.