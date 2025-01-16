TAP provides breakdown of gas supplies to Europe in 2024 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. In 2024, as of 22 December, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported a total of 11.36 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Europe, the TAP AG consortium told Trend.

TAP AG said that the pipeline supplied 9.44 bcm to Italy, 1.06 bcm to Greece, and 0.78 bcm to Bulgaria.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 877 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to Southeastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, thereby enhancing the security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exit points in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as its decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (20%), Enagás (20%).

