Iran, Tajikistan join forces within freshly inked instruments

Photo: Press service of the president of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A Memorandum of Understanding and 22 documents were signed today January 16 in Dushanbe in the presence of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

The mentioned 22 documents cover cooperation in the field of transport development, cooperation in the joint fight against corruption, cooperation in the field of customs training, digital technologies, standardization, food safety, agriculture, communications, and other areas.

To note, on January 15, the president of Iran began a two-day visit to Tajikistan. A number of senior Iranian officials accompanied the president during the visit.

