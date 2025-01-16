Harmonizing customs means helps Turkic states realize their economic potential - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Harmonization of customs procedures opens up new opportunities for realizing the economic potential of the Turkic states, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 10th meeting of the heads of customs services of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) today.

According to him, it's important to strengthen the coordination of customs services, introduce uniform standards, and use modern technologies for the effective organization of global trade flows in the modern world.

"The 10th meeting of the heads of customs services of Turkic states is of great importance for simplifying trade, enhancing regional initiatives, and deepening economic integration. The harmonization of customs procedures and optimization of transit routes open up new opportunities for realizing the economic potential of Turkic states and accelerating regional development.

One of the key projects is the simplified customs corridor, which has strategic importance for expanding trade and strengthening economic ties in the region," he noted.

The official also said that the project to simplify transit customs procedures along the international Trans-Caspian East-West corridor by implementing the "single window" principle, proposed by the customs service, is an important step.

"This project allows goods and vehicles to be moved along the corridor based on a single declaration, enables electronic data exchange, and uses the pre-submitted customs transit declaration as a transit document. This will contribute to a more efficient and simplified organization of trade processes, as well as achieving important goals such as enhancing the region's logistical potential.

In the modern era, the automation of customs services, the implementation of electronic document management systems, and digital control mechanisms make a significant contribution to speeding up border crossing procedures, preventing illegal trade, and increasing transparency in trade processes.

In this context, electronic seals and GPS-based tracking systems are of particular importance. These technologies not only ensure the safety of cargo transportation but also allow for reliable and effective monitoring of transit processes.

Systems that enable real-time tracking of goods movement help build trust among trade participants and prevent illegal interference," added Baghirov.

