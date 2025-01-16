OTS member states possess many opportunities to expand customs services - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have plenty of opportunities to expand customs and trade services, Deputy Minister of Trade and Head of Customs Administration of Türkiye Sezai Uçarmak said during a speech at the X meeting of heads of customs services of the OTS member countries, Trend reports.

He noted that every country has certain standards, and it is quite difficult to change them at once.

“Another obstacle to trade is the misunderstanding of the connection between a product and its carrier. If we address this problem, I think some of the issues can be eliminated. We all participate in the World Customs Organization meetings. They have their programs and strategies. If we can adopt them and implement them in our trade practices, it will be beneficial to us.

Although there are already several agreements between us, the expansion of cooperation in the field of trade will open new opportunities for each of the countries,” he added.

Baku is hosting the X meeting of the heads of customs services of the OTS member countries. Within the framework of the meeting, various agreements are expected to be signed.

To note, the IX meeting of the OTS customs chiefs was held in December 2023 in Uzbekistan's Tashkent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel