Uzbekistan offers OTS electronic document flow agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Uzbekistan proposes to consider the issue of concluding a draft agreement between the member states of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States (OTS) on transition to electronic document circulation and mutual recognition of electronic documents during transportation of goods, the Chairman of the State Customs Committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Akmalkhuja Mavlonov said at the X meeting of heads of customs services of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States (OTS), Trend reports.

He pointed out that on November 5, 2024, Uzbekistan became an official participant of the framework agreement on simplification of paperless trade procedures in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The purpose of this agreement is the digitalization of documents and their mutual recognition. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are also parties to this framework agreement. To further deepen cooperation in this area, we propose to consider the issue of concluding a draft agreement between the state members of the Organization of Turkic States on the transition to electronic document management and mutual recognition of electronic documents in the transportation of goods. In case of approval and inclusion of this initiative in the minutes of the meeting, we will prepare and submit a draft international agreement for consideration of the parties. Uzbekistan is ready for constant dialogue and active actions and will make every effort for successful cooperation,” Mavlonov stated.

