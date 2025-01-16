Uzbekistan adopts new law on space activities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Uzbekistan adopted a law on space activities, establishing the legal framework for regulating key aspects of space exploration and utilization, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the document signed by the President of Uzbekistan on space activities.

The law outlines objectives, principles, state policies, and the responsibilities of relevant governmental bodies in the field of space activities. The primary goals of the law include promoting sustainable socio-economic development and strengthening national defense and security, conducting Earth observation, space exploration, and celestial body studies, advancing scientific knowledge, accelerating the digitalization of industries through space technologies, and using space technologies for scientific, socio-economic, environmental, and commercial purposes, including territorial research. It also aims to provide space-related services across various sectors.

The Uzbek Agency for Space Research and Technology (Uzbekcosmos), operating under the Ministry of Digital Technologies, is designated as the principal state authority responsible for space activities. The law specifies the roles and responsibilities of the Cabinet of Ministers, Uzbekcosmos, the Ministry of Digital Technologies, and the Ministry of Defense in overseeing space activities. It regulates areas such as conducting scientific research in space, using satellites for remote sensing, communication, and navigation, managing space rocket complexes, and establishing guidelines for marking and disposing of space objects.

Meanwhile, Uzbekcosmos space agency plans to introduce InSAR (Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar) technologies to all strategically important sites across Uzbekistan.

