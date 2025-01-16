Kapital Bank announces its financial results for 2024

Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank has released its financial report for 2024. According to the report, the bank’s total assets amounted to 11 billion AZN as of January 1, 2025. The total volume of loans provided to customers reached 5.2 billion AZN.

As of January 1, 2025, the volume of customer deposits at the bank totaled 9 billion AZN. The aggregate capital after deductions amounted to 977 million AZN, while the value of common and preferred shares stood at 265 million AZN.

For more detailed information: https://kbl.az/drhp

It should be noted that Kapital Bank has ratings from the international rating agencies Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. These ratings are among the highest in the country’s banking sector.

