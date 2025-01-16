Azerbaijan's initiatives play key role in expanding co-op among Turkic states - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Regional and international initiatives proposed and implemented by Azerbaijan play an important role in expanding and strengthening cooperation with Turkic states, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 10th meeting of the heads of customs services of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) today.

"Azerbaijan's strategic geographical location, situated at the crossroads of East and West, North and South, makes our country an important transit and logistics hub," he said.

Baghirov noted that infrastructure projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the North-South transport corridor, and the international Middle Corridor enhance Azerbaijan's transit potential and play a significant role in deepening the economic integration of Turkic states.

"On November 6, 2024, important decisions were made at the 11th summit of the heads of state of the OTS in Bishkek, which we are consistently implementing. One of the key steps in this direction is Azerbaijan’s initiative—the Middle Corridor.

These projects not only contribute to the development of ties between Turkic states but also help form new trade routes between Asia and Europe, which creates opportunities for economic success and strengthens cooperation among the participating countries," he added.

The 10th meeting of the heads of customs services of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is now taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

