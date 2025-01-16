Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 16, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 41 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 3 currencies depreciated relative to January 15.

As for CBI, $1 equals 581,121 rials, and one euro is 597,426 rials, while on January 15, one euro was 596,990.

Currency Rial on January 16 Rial on January 15 1 US dollar USD 581,121 580,104 1 British pound GBP 709,578 706,908 1 Swiss franc CHF 636,415 634,674 1 Swedish króna SEK 52,054 51,827 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,228 50,901 1 Danish krone DKK 80,080 80,006 1 Indian rupee INR 6,725 6,703 1 UAE dirham AED 158,236 157,959 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,882,844 1,879,516 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 208,668 208,238 100 Japanese yens JPY 326,021 367,235 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,623 74,503 1 Omani rial OMR 1,509,396 1,506,846 1 Canadian dollar CAD 405,143 403,648 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 326,021 321,598 1 South African rand ZAR 30,920 30,640 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,388 16,351 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,653 5,645 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,649 159,369 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,414 44,335 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 361,192 358,620 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,966 154,694 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,545,535 1,542,830 1 Singapore dollar SGD 424,658 423,976 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,323 476,180 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,688 19,673 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 420,128 418,721 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,427 117,175 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,274 79,131 100 Thai baht THB 1,678,711 1,671,389 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 129,147 128,762 1,000 South Korean won KRW 398,892 397,338 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 819,635 828,200 1 euro EUR 597,426 596,990 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,874 109,459 1 Georgian lari GEL 204,911 203,617 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,511 35,628 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,888 8,006 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,699 177,393 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 341,747 341,241 100 Philippine pesos PHP 993,504 988,011 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,179 53,012 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,683 165,774 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,854 10,835

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 703,152 rials and $1 costs 683,961 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 684,000 rials, and the price of $1 totals 665,332 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 804,000–807,000 rials, while one euro is about 826,000–829,000 rials.