Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 16

Iran Materials 16 January 2025 10:00 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 16, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 41 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 3 currencies depreciated relative to January 15.

As for CBI, $1 equals 581,121 rials, and one euro is 597,426 rials, while on January 15, one euro was 596,990.

Currency

Rial on January 16

Rial on January 15

1 US dollar

USD

581,121

580,104

1 British pound

GBP

709,578

706,908

1 Swiss franc

CHF

636,415

634,674

1 Swedish króna

SEK

52,054

51,827

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,228

50,901

1 Danish krone

DKK

80,080

80,006

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,725

6,703

1 UAE dirham

AED

158,236

157,959

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,882,844

1,879,516

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

208,668

208,238

100 Japanese yens

JPY

326,021

367,235

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,623

74,503

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,509,396

1,506,846

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

405,143

403,648

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

326,021

321,598

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,920

30,640

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,388

16,351

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,653

5,645

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,649

159,369

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,414

44,335

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

361,192

358,620

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,966

154,694

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,545,535

1,542,830

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

424,658

423,976

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,323

476,180

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,688

19,673

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

420,128

418,721

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,427

117,175

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,274

79,131

100 Thai baht

THB

1,678,711

1,671,389

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

129,147

128,762

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

398,892

397,338

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

819,635

828,200

1 euro

EUR

597,426

596,990

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,874

109,459

1 Georgian lari

GEL

204,911

203,617

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,511

35,628

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,888

8,006

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,699

177,393

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

341,747

341,241

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

993,504

988,011

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,179

53,012

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,683

165,774

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,854

10,835

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 703,152 rials and $1 costs 683,961 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 684,000 rials, and the price of $1 totals 665,332 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 804,000–807,000 rials, while one euro is about 826,000–829,000 rials.

