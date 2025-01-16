Azerbaijani oil moves upwards in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta grew by $1.22 on January 15 compared to the previous rate, reaching $84.78 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $1.17 to $83.69 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $1.16 from the previous rate, amounting to $70.13 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, also increased by $1.16 compared to the previous rate, standing at $83.06 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for January 16 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

