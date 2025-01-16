Azerbaijan appoints new chairman of Innovation and Digital Development Agency

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The new chairman of the board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan has been appointed, Trend reports.

According to the information, Farid Osmanov has been appointed to this position.

Previously, this position was occupied by Inara Valiyeva since 2023.

To note, Farid Osmanov graduated from the Faculty of Finance and Credit of Azerbaijan State Economic University with bachelor's and master's degrees.

Osmanov also graduated from the Faculty of Informatics and Management of Azerbaijan State Economic University with a specialization in Information Technologies in World Economy and later received a Master's degree in Information Systems and Management from the University of Manchester in the UK.

He worked in various positions in the Information Technology Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan since 2005 and was appointed Director of the Department in 2013. Since 2020, he continued to work at the CBA as Director General.

Osmanov has served as advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan since August 2024.

