Azerbaijan welcomes announcement of ceasefire in Gaza - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"We hope all parties will respect the agreement and sufferings will be ended. Azerbaijan supports the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in line with respective UNSC resolutions, and will continue working with the international community towards that goal," the Ministry wrote on X.

On January 15, a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was reached after several hours of intense work by mediators.

The first stage of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will last 42 days, during which time the conditions for the next stage will be determined, according to the Qatari Prime Minister. He confirmed that Hamas will release 33 hostages in the first stage of the deal with Israel. The mediators act as guarantors of the continuation of negotiations to ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.