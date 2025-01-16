Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan discuss int'l cooperation priorities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. The Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discussed key issues on the two countries' foreign policy agenda, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held a phone talk.

During the conversation, the ministers addressed the current state and future prospects for the development of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as collaboration within the UN and other international organizations. They also reviewed the schedule for upcoming high-level events this year.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan were established on August 27, 1992. Kazakhstan has an embassy in Ashgabat, while Turkmenistan has one in Astana. Both countries are members of the EAEU, OSCE, CIS, and the UN, and they actively cooperate within the OTS.