Turkmenistan set to join electronic permit system among OTS member nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Turkmenistan is preparing to join the electronic permit system among member nations of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), OTS General Secretary of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev said during the 10th meeting of the organization's heads of customs services today, Trend reports.

"In the face of global challenges such as the race for cross-border trade, rising transportation costs, lengthy document checks, and complex customs and transit procedures, addressing these issues is vital for the economic stability and development of our region. In line with our strategic document 'Turkic World Vision-2040', the OTS aims to simplify customs and trade processes between member states and along the Middle Corridor.

Significant achievements of our member states include the successful operation of the electronic TIR system between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in cooperation with UNICEF in 2022. We aim for the OTS region to become a leader in implementing the electronic TIR system," he mentioned.

Omuraliyev noted that as an organization, the OTS is fully committed to supporting and developing this initiative in cooperation with member states, UNICEF, and IRU.

"We are actively working on expanding the electronic permit system among our member countries. Turkmenistan is preparing to join this initiative, which will strengthen connections and deepen regional integration between Turkic states. Last year, we established the Union of International Road Transport Associations in the Turkic region, called OTS 'YURTA', as well as the Alliance of Logistics Centers and Cargo Carriers of Turkic States," added the secretary-general.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel