E-TIR system to create numerous benefits for carriers within OTS - Kazakh official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Joint efforts to implement the E-TIR (Electronic International Road Transports) information system by member countries of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States (OTS) will create numerous benefits for carriers, Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Kairat Jumagaliyev said during the 10th meeting of the heads of OTS customs services today, Trend reports.

He noted that Kazakhstan, as a full-fledged participant in global economic relations, is taking active steps to develop international supply chains and improve the transparency and efficiency of customs services.

"Due to its geographical location, Kazakhstan is viewed as one of the transit countries connecting Europe and Asia. Our state's foreign economic policy is aimed at expanding the boundaries of international integration and global economic processes.

The implementation and expansion of the use of the E-TIR information system is essential for simplified and accelerated cargo transportation between the member states of the OTS. Our joint efforts in implementing the E-TIR information system by our countries shall create numerous advantages for carriers," added Jumagaliyev.

