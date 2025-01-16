Uzbekistan calls on OTS members to develop multilateral operator recognition document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A multilateral document should be developed on mutual recognition of the status of operators between the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Chairman of the State Customs Committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Akmalhoja Mavlonov said during the 10th meeting of the heads of OTS customs services today, Trend reports.

According to him, GPS seals should replace physical escorts.

"We support the initiative to implement electronic seals to simplify transportation. Studying optimal practices in OTS countries in this area is of great interest to us. In Uzbekistan, the procedure for granting the status of an authorized economic operator, the requirements for inclusion in the registry of categories, and a list of benefits for them are established by law," Mavlonov explained.

He mentioned that, to date, there are 61 participants in Uzbekistan's Authorized Economic Operator registry for foreign economic activity.

"This is very few for a large country. We have signed international agreements on mutual recognition of authorized economic operators with China, Russia, and Belarus. In this regard, we support further development of national programs for authorized economic operators in OTS countries and propose developing a multilateral document on mutual recognition of the status of these operators between OTS member states.

We also consider it advisable to create a working group to coordinate efforts in this direction," he added.

