OTS implements pilot project on development of information exchange technologies - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is currently focused on the implementation of a pilot project on the development of information exchange technologies, the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev said during the X meeting of heads of customs services of the OTS, Trend reports.

“All parties have completed the internal legal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement on the establishment of the Simplified Customs Corridor. This agreement entered into force on November 29, 2024. We are now focused on implementing a pilot project to develop the information exchange technologies envisioned by this agreement. As part of the implementation of the decisions made at our last meeting, we held several expert meetings, as a result of which we agreed on the documents,” he said.

Omuraliev noted that among the documents are an action plan and a roadmap for the implementation of TIR procedures following the TIR Convention, as well as technical conditions for information exchange under the agreement on the establishment of a simplified customs corridor.

“These documents will be signed following today's meeting. In addition, online trainings on customs value determination, GPS tracking systems, and implementation of the e-TIR system were held in cooperation with our member states,” he emphasized.

