Azerbaijan wraps up formation process of transit portal - State Customs Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The process of formation of the transit portal has been completed, and a document “framework agreement” for its implementation has been created, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov said at the X meeting of the heads of customs services of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States (OTS), Trend reports.

“The conditions have been prepared and a legal mechanism has been developed for the creation of a transit portal, which has been sent to the participating parties through diplomatic channels. I would like to note that Turkic states as well as representatives of customs services took an active part in the process of development of the transit portal. I would like to emphasize the role of the Customs Service in this process. Thanks to the participation of specialists from Azerbaijan and other countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and other states, the process of formation of the transit portal has been completed. A document for its realization, which is named “framework agreement”, has already been created. We hope that we will pay special attention to this issue, and in the future we will use the transit portal as a tool for mutual trade between Turkic states,” he said.

Baghirov noted that this portal will contribute to simplification, acceleration, and transparency of cargo transportation between our countries.

“The reforms in the customs system play an important role in achieving this goal. Simplification of customs procedures, introduction of information technologies, and digitalization of processes increase the speed and efficiency of cargo transportation. Azerbaijan's customs authorities continue to work on bringing their activities in line with international standards and introducing modern solutions,” the chairman emphasized.

