Hungary's tax and customs administration representatives plan to visit Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The representatives of the Hungarian Tax and Customs Administration plan to visit Baku this year, Deputy Head of the International Relations Department of the Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration Zsuzsa Kecskes said, Trend reports.

She made the announcement during the X meeting of heads of customs services of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States (OTS).

“In cooperation with Azerbaijan, we highly esteem our relations and would like to maintain and strengthen them in the future. Recent years have been fruitful periods in this direction. At the invitation of Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov, our representatives plan to visit Baku later this year,” she noted.

