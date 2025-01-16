Iran and Tajikistan stand ready to boost commercial turnover - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The increase of annual trade turnover between Iran and Tajikistan up to $500 million is easily achievable, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a joint press conference with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on January 16, Trend reports.

According to him, the two countries have great potential to supply each other with necessary products. Therefore, it is necessary to achieve strategic cooperation in all fields, especially in economy and trade.

Pezeshkian asserted that the 22 documents and one MoU signed between the two countries today will give impetus to the rapid advancement of the cooperation process between Iran and Tajikistan.

The Iranian president stated that remarkable progress has been made in the development of cooperation between the two countries in recent years.

To note, the Iranian President paid a two-day visit to Tajikistan on January 15. During the visit, the Iranian President is accompanied by high-ranking officials. Today, 22 documents and one memorandum of understanding on cooperation have been signed between Iran and Tajikistan.

