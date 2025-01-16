Kazakhstan ignores unverified speculations about Aktau plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Kazakhstan has refused to comment on unverified theories surrounding Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Aktau, Trend reports.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, the investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

"The Ministry's Aviation Accident Investigation Commission is continuing its work to determine the cause of the incident. Until the Preliminary Report is published, the Commission will not comment on unverified information circulating online.

The Commission will release the Preliminary Report in line with Kazakhstan's legal requirements and ICAO Annex 13 standards, the statement added," the Ministry added.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport while flying from Baku to Grozny. There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport announced that the investigation commission had arrived in Astana with the decoded data from the plane's black boxes. The decoding was carried out by the Brazilian Air Force's Center for the Investigation and Analysis of Aviation Accidents.