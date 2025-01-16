Saudi Flyadeal launches flights to Uzbekistan's Namangan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Saudi Arabian Flyadeal airline launched flights to Uzbekistan's Namangan region, Uzbekistan Airports told Trend.

The airline will now operate regular direct flights on the Jeddah-Namangan-Jeddah route using Airbus A330 aircraft. These flights will be scheduled three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Flyadeal first began operating direct flights to Uzbekistan on November 21, 2024, with daily flights connecting Tashkent and Jeddah.

Flyadeal is a Saudi low-cost airline based at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. Established in 2017 by Saudia, the national flag carrier, Flyadeal was launched as part of the Saudia (formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines) Group's transformation strategy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel