Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan lead as EBRD investments surge in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has achieved a historic milestone in Central Asia, investing 2.26 billion euros across 121 projects in 2024, nearly doubling its previous year’s investment in the region. Trend reports.

The bank also successfully mobilized 784 million euros from co-financiers, bringing total funding for Central Asia’s real sector to over 3 billion euros.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were the largest recipients of the EBRD’s investment, with 938 million and 913 million euros allocated respectively. These two countries also emerged as the fifth and sixth largest investment destinations for the Bank globally. The EBRD also invested 264 million euros in Mongolia, 88 million euros in Tajikistan, and 52 million euros in Kyrgyzstan.

A significant portion of the bank's funding—61 percent—was directed towards sustainable infrastructure projects, while 24 percent of the loans were granted to local banks to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as women and young entrepreneurs. These funds were also aimed at boosting climate resilience and resource efficiency. The remaining 15 percent of loans were allocated to corporate sector clients. As the region's leading green lender, the EBRD ensured that 58 percent of its investments aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement, supporting green economy initiatives.

In 2024, the EBRD’s cumulative investment in Kazakhstan surpassed 10 billion euros, while Uzbekistan reached 5 billion euros in total funding. Both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have now attracted over 1 billion euros each from the EBRD since the start of its operations in these countries 30 years ago.

The EBRD’s record investment reflects its continued commitment to strengthening the region's economic resilience, promoting sustainable development, and advancing green projects crucial for Central Asia’s future growth.