Azerbaijan tallies nationwide electricity generation in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Electricity generation in Azerbaijan last year amounted to 28,39 million kilowatts per hour (kWh), the country's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He said that that the electricity exports abroad reached to 1.39 million kWh, and imports - 170.5 million kWh.

"Compared to 2023, the generation increased by over 1.24 million kWh at hydropower plants and by 476.9 million kWh at solar power plants," the minister explained.

"During this period, the share of renewables in electricity production was approximately 14 percent," he added.

Will be updated