Kyrgyz Customs Service keen to input in development of OTS-driven joint initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan is ready to actively participate in the development of the implementation of joint initiatives in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, and share its experience, Chairman of the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan Samat Isabekov said during the 10th meeting of the heads of OTS customs services today, Trend reports.

"The unification of our efforts shall lead to the creation of even more favorable conditions for business and citizens of our countries," he explained.

Isabekov noted that today's meeting is not only an important event within the framework of cooperation but also a symbol of unity, mutual respect, and the desire to strengthen ties between the countries.

"OTS is a vivid example of how cultural and historical heritage can serve as a foundation for successful interaction and solving contemporary challenges.

The modern customs service plays a key role in ensuring economic security, simplifying trade, and creating conditions for the sustainable development of our countries. We understand that we face new challenges, such as the digitalization of processes and the fight against smuggling and illegal trade, as well as protecting the interests of businesses and citizens.

In this regard, I would like to emphasize the importance of today's dialogue aimed at strengthening our cooperation in areas such as information exchange, the development of joint digital solutions, and improving the professional level of our employees.

Only through joint efforts we'll be able to effectively respond to the challenges of our time and promote economic growth within the framework of the OTS," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel