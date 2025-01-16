Cooperation between Turkic states proves key input to Middle Corridor's growth - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The cooperation between Turkic states is a key contribution to the development of the Middle Corridor, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov said at the X meeting of the heads of customs services of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States (OTS), Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan is implementing a set of measures to modernize transport infrastructure, increase transit potential, and develop international cooperation.

“One of the key projects is the Middle Corridor. The Middle Corridor passing through Azerbaijan has become important not only for our region but also for global trade and transportation systems against the background of recent events and changing global realities. The importance of this corridor is growing amidst the search for more sustainable and reliable transportation routes and supply chains. Cooperation between Turkic states is a key contribution to the development of the Middle Corridor,” Baghirov said.

He emphasized that today the volume of transportation through the Middle Corridor has significantly increased, which confirms its functionality and demand.

“Existing cooperation and mutual support between Turkic states create a solid basis for further development of the corridor. Cooperation in the field of transportation and logistics must allow the states of the region to occupy a more competitive position in global trade routes. On March 15, 2023, a multilateral meeting was held within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Corridor to simplify transit customs procedures using the “single window” principle. Following the meeting, it was decided to create a multilateral information system of transit portal for the countries located along the Middle Corridor,” Baghirov stated.

