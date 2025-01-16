Hungary plans to initiate customs cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Hungary plans to start customs cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan this year, Deputy Head of the International Relations Department of the Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration Zsuzsa Kecskes said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the X meeting of heads of customs services of member countries of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States (OTS).

“We have agreements on customs cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, which were signed last year, and their implementation is planned for this year. Similarly, two years ago we signed an agreement on customs cooperation with Uzbekistan, and we plan to start cooperation this year,” she emphasized.

