NXP secures EIB loan to drive European semiconductor innovation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. NXP Semiconductors has secured a 1 billion euro loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to advance its research, development, and innovation (RDI) initiatives in Europe, Trend reports.

The funding, with a six-year term and an approximate 4.75% interest rate for dollar-denominated tranches, will support projects at NXP’s facilities in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Romania through 2026.

This investment aligns with the EIB’s “Strategic Tech-EU” program, which aims to accelerate innovation in key areas such as microchips, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. Semiconductors, as essential components in digital and sustainable technologies, play a pivotal role in enabling decarbonization and supporting industries’ digital transitions.

“It is fundamental for Europe to remain a key player in critical technology value chains,” said EIB Vice President Robert de Groot. “With semiconductors central to the digital and green transitions, their importance will only grow, and we are proud to support strategic projects like this.”

NXP’s European teams are developing advanced automotive processors, radar systems, energy-efficient solutions, and secure in-vehicle networking. Beyond automotive technology, the company is focusing on innovations such as AI-driven edge technologies, secure edge identification, and NFC solutions for mobile devices and wearables.

Maarten Dirkzwager, NXP’s Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership: “This loan underscores our commitment to strengthening Europe’s semiconductor ecosystem and ensuring its leadership in global technology and sustainability. It complements initiatives like the IPCEI and the European Commission’s semiconductor policies.”

The funding will also contribute to building a robust European chip ecosystem, aligned with the EU Chips Act and the Netherlands’ National Technology Strategy. In addition to developing next-generation microprocessors and controllers, NXP aims to enhance energy efficiency in its semiconductor designs, supporting Europe’s broader technological and sustainability goals.