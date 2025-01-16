Azerbaijan negotiates cooperation with International Telecommunication Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev has met with the director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Cosmas Zavazava, who is visiting the country, the Azerbaijani Minister wrote on X, Trend reports.

The discourse at the meeting encompassed the strategic collaboration between Azerbaijan and the agency.

The parties engaged in a discourse regarding collaborative initiatives during COP29, which transpired in Baku the previous year, as well as the preparatory mechanisms for the forthcoming World Telecommunications Development Conference scheduled to occur in Azerbaijan this November.

