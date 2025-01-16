Iran sees potential in fostering economic and trade collaboration with Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iran and Belarus can develop cooperation in economic and trade spheres, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade Mohammad Atabek said at the 17th meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and Belarus held in Belarus on January 15, Trend reports.

According to him, the two countries will develop their relations based on national interests and mutual respect.

Atabak noted that Iran and Belarus have conditions for developing cooperation in petrochemicals, industry, mining, agriculture, food processing, health and pharmaceuticals, engineering services, and tourism.

He emphasized that Iran is interested in developing cooperation with Belarus in all fields. Recently, a free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union has been ratified. There is hope that this agreement will be utilized to increase the trade turnover of the two countries.

The Iranian minister added that the export of oil, petrochemical products, and related equipment is one of the areas of cooperation between the two countries. Iran and Belarus also cooperate in the construction, repair, and equipping of power plants.

To note, the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade visited Belarus on January 14. The visit featured the opening of an Iranian trade center in Belarus. A memorandum of understanding was also signed following the 17th meeting of the Iran-Belarus Joint Commission.

The trade turnover between Iran and Belarus for eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through November 2024) stood at about $38 million.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel