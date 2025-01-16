Kyrgyzstan’s Keremet Bank to contest US sanctions decision

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 16.Kyrgyzstan's Keremet Bank, sanctioned by the US for helping Russian officials and Promsvyazbank evade sanctions, plans to challenge the decision by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Trend reports.

"The bank will appeal to OFAC to challenge the statement made by the (OFAC), which alleges violations by our bank. OJSC Keremet Bank continues to operate as usual, fulfilling its obligations to clients and partners with unwavering commitment to the principles of transparency, reliability, and responsibility," the bank's press service stated.

The bank further noted that these events would not affect its operations. It continues to fulfill all obligations to depositors, with all branches operating according to schedule and its operational activities fully intact.

"We are open to dialogue and willing to cooperate with regulatory authorities, including international auditors. We will keep our partners and clients informed as new information becomes available," the bank's press service added.

On January 15, the US Department of the Treasury, through OFAC, imposed sanctions on the Kyrgyzstan-based OJSC Keremet Bank. The agency reported that, since the summer of 2024, the bank had been facilitating cross-border transfers on behalf of Promsvyazbank, which has been under US sanctions since 2022.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel