Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan intend to expand use of AI in customs processes - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan intend to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in customs processes, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov said during the X meeting of heads of customs services of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States (OTS), Trend reports.

“Our cooperation with Uzbekistan is based on a long history, and we are studying the achievements made in Uzbekistan, especially in the field of information technology solutions in the customs service. We analyze successes related to risk management systems and work together on them,” he said.

Baghirov noted that further objectives include cooperation with the Customs Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan based on AI, exchange of views on its application, as well as expanding the use of artificial intelligence in customs processes.

“In addition, we set a goal to study the experience of other services and customs authorities with practical experience in this area for further mutual enrichment of knowledge,” he said.

