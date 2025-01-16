Azerbaijan examining experience of Türkiye to join Istanbul Convention

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan is taking steps to join the Istanbul Convention and studying the experience of Türkiye, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov said during the 10th meeting of the heads of customs services of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

"Bilateral cooperation during the meeting with the Turkish Customs Service has become an example of successful interaction. Meetings were organized on various issues, including the study of the Turkish experience in joining the Istanbul Convention on Temporary Admission.

Taking this opportunity, we express our gratitude to the leadership of the Turkish Customs Service for providing such an opportunity to the Azerbaijani delegation. At the stage of joining the Istanbul Convention, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan is taking the necessary steps," he added.

Bagirov also emphasized that meetings are being held with the Turkish Customs Service to study their experience in data analysis and the application of risk management systems.

"These activities aim to improve data processing efficiency and identify potential risks. We are confident that Türkiye's experience will be very useful to us," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel