Tajikistan and Iran discuss Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports potential

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 16. Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the potential use of the Iranian Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports during a meeting in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the Tajikistan president's press service.

During the meeting, the significance of these ports as optimal nodes for the logistics of goods and products was underscored.



Rahmon also highlighted an emerging trajectory in bilateral commerce between the two nations in recent years and underscored the imperative to strategically leverage the extensive logistical and transit capabilities of both parties.

The Tajik president emphasized the need for greater efforts from both countries' relevant authorities to fully implement the long-term Trade and Economic Cooperation Program through 2030 and its Roadmap.

Interest was expressed in developing investment cooperation with Iran. In this context, it was noted that the extensive use of Tajikistan’s free economic zones aligns with the interests of both sides.

Tajikistan also highlighted the broad potential in sectors such as mining, construction, food, and pharmaceuticals, as well as energy, transport, technology, agriculture, and other areas of mutual interest.

As a result of the high-level talks between Tajikistan and Iran, 23 new cooperation agreements were signed on January 16.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel