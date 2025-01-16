Middle Corridor poses most efficient way to transport from China to Europe - IRU's SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Middle Corridor is the most efficient way of transportation from China to Europe, Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU) Umberto de Pretto said during the X meeting of the heads of customs services of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States (OTS), Trend reports.

“We realize that in order to really achieve our main result—realizing the Middle Corridor as a competitive route and achieving economic progress—we need to build on existing tools, improve them, and use them as effectively as possible. I would say that almost every meeting in the last two years has touched on the Middle Corridor in one way or another. For instance, the last time I was in Baku for COP29, we had a session on how to make the Middle Corridor sustainable. This is extremely important, and we have the tools to do it. Even in China, I was involved in a discussion on how to make the Middle Corridor efficient for Chinese trade. This is not a new issue. At the IRU, we did a study with the US Chamber of Commerce to see if we could implement the transportation of goods from China to Europe through three corridors and which one was the most efficient. The answer was obvious: The middle corridor is the most efficient. It is the shortest, the cheapest,” he said.

It is not only the shortest route to Europe but also a quick jaunt to the US.

“You can transport goods from China through the Middle Corridor and then through the port to the East Coast of the United States, where 60 percent of the market is concentrated. So I am very pleased that the UNECE is here because this is not just an issue for the OTS; it is a global issue. Whatever we achieve in the Middle Corridor will have an impact on world trade,” the Secretary-General emphasized.

