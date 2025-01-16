Hungary proposes to organize customs chiefs' meeting of OTS member states in Budapest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Hungary proposes to organize a meeting of heads of customs services of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States (OTS) in Budapest, Deputy Head of the International Relations Department of the Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration Zsuzsa Kecskes said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the X meeting of the heads of customs services of the OTS member countries.

According to her, Hungary aims to be an active participant in the OTS community on many fronts.

“We would like to organize a meeting in Budapest, bringing together the heads of customs administrations of the OTS countries. We believe that it will be a great platform to discuss further steps to strengthen cooperation, especially in areas such as customs modernization, digital trade, and regional trade facilitation.

Considering that the informal summit will also be organized in Hungary, this would be a great opportunity to link it with the Customs Leaders' Meeting. Working together, we can ensure that our regions are better connected and better prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century,” Kecskes stated.

