Iran, Tajikistan to convene joint economic commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The meeting of the Joint Economic Commission between Iran and Tajikistan will be held soon, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a joint press conference with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Dushanbe on January 16, Trend reports.

According to him, the meeting will feature extensive and detailed discussions on economic development.

The Iranian president noted that many regional issues, including Afghanistan, have been discussed between Iran and Tajikistan. Afghanistan is an important neighboring country. Maintaining stability and security in this country is of great importance.

To note, the Iranian President paid a two-day visit to Tajikistan on January 15. During the visit, the Iranian President is accompanied by high-ranking officials. Today, 22 documents and one memorandum of understanding on cooperation have been signed between Iran and Tajikistan.

