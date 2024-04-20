Azerbaijan, UN General Assembly debate cooperation on COP29 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and UN General Assembly's President Dennis Francis discussed cooperation within COP29 at a meeting in New York, the statement of Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry said, Trend reports.

"Apart from exchanging knowledge and endeavors with the global energy community, Azerbaijan is concentrated on attaining significant outcomes in funding the realization of climate and sustainable energy pledges. Plans to host investment events to draw in capital for green energy, support for developing nations under the UN and COP structure, and encouragement of international collaboration in this area were discussed during the meeting with Dennis Francis," the statement noted.

Francis expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's participation for the first time in the UN General Assembly's Sustainable Development Week and highly appreciated the country's efforts in the field of economic transformation, sustainable development, and green energy.

"The President of the General Assembly emphasized that the energy transition contributes to progress in achieving many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He also noted that Azerbaijan's extensive experience in holding large-scale events will contribute to the success of COP29 as well as to the fulfillment of green energy goals," the statement reads.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties- is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

