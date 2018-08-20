Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new flights

20 August 2018 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have increased the number of mutual flights to four per week, the press service of Uzbek Airlines company said in a statement Aug. 20.

The relevant agreement has been reached on the basis of the results of negotiations in Tashkent between the representatives of "Uzbek Airlines" company and Kyrgyz air carriers Air Manas and Avia Traffic Company.

The parties also have agreed to open a flight on the Osh-Tashkent-Osh route with a frequency of one flight per week from the Kyrgyz side.

In addition, an agreement has been reached to start implementation of charter flights on the routes Tashkent-Tamchy (Issyk-Kul)-Tashkent, Bishkek-Samarkand-Bishkek and Osh-Samarkand-Osh if there is a demand.

Recently, the geography of flights to Uzbekistan has significantly expanded and their frequency has increased. So, for example, the national airline company will open regular passenger flights on the route Tashkent-Jeddah-Tashkent beginning from October 28. On September 15, "Uzbek Airlines" company will begin to operate regular flights on the route Tashkent-Vladivostok-Tashkent.

Since August 2018, Russian airline company Aeroflot has increased the frequency of flights on the route Moscow-Tashkent-Moscow. The airline company began operating two additional flights on Mondays and Saturdays.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian airline company "Ural Airlines" resumed a regular flight Moscow (Domodedovo) – Karshi (Uzbekistan) beginning from August 1. And beginning from July 18, the "Ural Airlines" company has launched a new regular flight Sochi-Tashkent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

