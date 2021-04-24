Aeromexico buys 28 planes from Boeing, eyes $2 bln in savings

Transport 24 April 2021 06:48 (UTC+04:00)
Aeromexico buys 28 planes from Boeing, eyes $2 bln in savings

Grupo Aeromexico has agreed to purchase 24 of Boeing's 737-8 and B737-9 MAX planes, and four 787-9 Dreamliners, as part of a deal that should yield an estimated $2 billion in savings, the Mexican airline said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The carrier said that it had managed to negotiate better conditions in some long-term maintenance for its existing fleet and leasing contracts.

The agreement "represents a fundamental stage in Aeromexico's transformation for the coming years, under highly competitive economic conditions compared to current market values," the company said in a statement.

It did not disclose the price of the planes.

Aeromexico which already has 107 planes, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court in June after the coronavirus pandemic slammed the global travel industry.

